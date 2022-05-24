Seven Shire women will share their fire stories in Sydney exhibition

Seven women from the Eurobodalla Shire will soon have their artwork displayed in Sydney in an art exhibition which responds to the Black Summer Bushfires.
Walbunja/Ngarigo woman Cheryl Davison-Overton, Mirabel Fitzgerald, Jennifer Hawkins, Julie Mia Holmes, Raewyn Lawrence, Amy Schleif, and Jo Victoria will feature in the 'Embers, Epicorm: Art of the Eurobodalla' exhibition at the Incinerator Art Space in Willoughby from July 6 to July 24.
A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to SHASA and its environmental work.
The exhibition is presented by independent curator Nicole Wallace, her first solo-curatorial project after working with the City Art Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Ms Wallace has a "30+ year history of frequenting the Eurobodalla", and personally experienced the fire event.
A spokesperson for the event said the exhibition would allow the seven women to share their "personal creative responses" to the fires.
"They capture elements of regeneration, hope, resilience and collaborative healing, with a stark reminder of the fragility of our enviro-human co-existence and the urgency to enact our environmental responsibilities.
"Collectively, through painting, printmaking, sculpture, glass and installation works, the multi-generational, Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists invite viewers to experience the region's emergence from the ashscape.
"They celebrate the surprising beauty of revival on the most infinitesimal scale, whilst simultaneously grappling with the reality of our personal and environmental vulnerabilities."
'Embers, Epicorm: Art of the Eurobodalla' is supported by South East Arts and will be running from Wednesday, July 6, to Saturday, July 24, at the Incinerator Art Space on Small Street, Willoughby.
