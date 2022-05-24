'They are amazing people': portrait exhibition celebrating local volunteers

The Eurobodalla Photographic Club (EPC) Volunteers series is on exhibition for the first time, paying tribute to the wonderful people who keep the community going.
The exhibition includes 21 framed portraits of volunteers in the community, ranging from RFS and SES volunteers, to hospital auxiliary and community library volunteers.
The exhibition opened May 19 during National Volunteer Week, celebrating volunteers around Australia.
"Volunteers are incredible," EPC president Dave Kemp said. "The work they do - it wouldn't get done otherwise would it?
"They are amazing people."
The exhibition was funded by Eurobodalla Shire Council through the community recovery grants and initially planned to focus on RFS volunteers after the bushfires.
"It began with the RFS in mind," Mr Kemp said. "But when we looked around, there are volunteers everywhere you wouldn't expect."
While it is a great chance to celebrate local volunteers, the exhibition also provided a learning opportunity for local EPC members.
The exhibition was shot by 10 club photographers, some of whom had never taken portraits before.
The club held Saturday morning workshops for members to hone their skills before shooting the final portraits.
It is just one of the many ways EPC members are equipped to grow in their photography.
Mr Kemp said he had learnt so much about his photography in his four years in the club.
His interest in photography developed from age four, when he would watch with fascination as his granddad put a leaf onto photographic paper and exposed it to light in their family fark room.
Now the club runs frequent workshops and monthly competitions.
"It is the best way to improve," Mr Kemp said. "Slowly, your work gets better as others point things out, and as you see their work."
The exhibition is at Malua Bay Bowling Club, 40 Sylvan Street, Malua Bay.
Entry is free. The exhibition runs until June 1.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
