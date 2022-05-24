Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'They are amazing people': portrait exhibition celebrating local volunteers

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local volunteer Yvonne with her portrait in the exhibition, and the EPC member Beth, who took the shot. Photograph: Supplied

The Eurobodalla Photographic Club (EPC) Volunteers series is on exhibition for the first time, paying tribute to the wonderful people who keep the community going.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.