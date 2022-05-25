Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Apartments emptied, petrol station issued 'prevention notice' after fuel leak in Narooma

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:56am, first published 1:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wharf apartments in Narooma where NSW Fire and Rescue found fuel leaking into a elevator shaft.

Council has issued a Narooma petrol station with a 'prevention notice' after residents of an apartment building reported the smell of petrol last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.