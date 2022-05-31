Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

25 River Road, Mossy Point

By House of the Week
May 31 2022 - 10:30pm
Enjoy magical Mossy Point

4 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • $930,000
  • Agency: Fraser-Gray Real Estate
  • Contact: Peter Asbury 0401 030 767
  • Inspect: Noon-12.30pm June 4

"This recently-renovated home with current DA [development application] plans in council for a further extension has an inviting look, feel and loads of potential for the astute purchaser as the hard work has been done," said agent Peter Asbury.

