Enjoy magical Mossy Point

"This recently-renovated home with current DA [development application] plans in council for a further extension has an inviting look, feel and loads of potential for the astute purchaser as the hard work has been done," said agent Peter Asbury.
"A sizeable balcony at the front invites you inside where you will find an open plan lounge and dining area flowing into a well-equipped kitchen," Peter added.
"Sliding doors from the dining room opens to an outdoor covered deck area overlooking the natural bush garden with beautiful spotted gums dotted around the backyard".
Three bedrooms are located upstairs. Two include a built-in robe and are serviced by the main newly-renovated bathroom. For convenience, there are also two toilets.
"The fourth bedroom is downstairs, and would make a great area for a teenager's retreat, guest overflow or a work-from-home office space."
The double car garage has additional storage and access through to the enclosed backyard and the area chosen for the firepit. "It is here the family can enjoy a glass of wine or toast the marshmallows under the stars while enjoying family time."
The home is located a short distance from the iconic Mossy Café, or drive around the corner to the local boat ramp on the Tomakin River, or to Broulee's beautiful beaches.
"Situated on a large 835 square metre block, this delightful four-bedroom home is ready for the taking," Peter said.
"The home offers a flexible floorplan that gives you options and holds lots of further potential for its owner to get creative and continue with the lodged DA to give it extra value."
