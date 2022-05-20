Construction cancelled on Bodalla pedestrian facility

NSWTransport has cancelled plans to build a pedestrian facility on the Princes Highway at Bodalla following community concerns regarding the location and design of the facility.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said following further consultation with the community, Transport for NSW would no longer be going ahead with the planned pedestrian facility on the Princes Highway.
"We would like to thank the community members for attending the recent drop-in session and sharing their thoughts and concerns on the proposed location and design of the pedestrian facility," the spokesperson said.
"We know this can be a busy thoroughfare, particularly on weekends and during school holidays, and we are committed to improving the safety of the Princes Highway for all transport users.
"Transport for NSW will continue to monitor the safety of the area and explore options with the Eurobodalla Shire Council to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity in Bodalla."
