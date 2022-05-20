Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Construction cancelled on Bodalla pedestrian facility

Updated May 20 2022 - 4:27am, first published 3:00am
NSWTransport has cancelled plans to build a pedestrian facility on the Princes Highway at Bodalla following community concerns regarding the location and design of the facility.

