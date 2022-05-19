'Drive so others survive' urge first responders

Eurobodalla's first responders have joined forces for National Road Safety Week to urge the community to 'drive so others survive'.
Every year about 1,200 people are killed on Australian roads, and another 44,000 seriously injured. Traffic road trauma injury is the biggest killer of Australian children under 15 and the second-biggest killer of all Australians aged between 15 and 24.
Eurobodalla Council's road safety officer Kate McDougall said that despite it being preventable, these numbers were growing every year.
"When you're driving, chances are the last thing you're thinking about is what could go wrong," she said.
"No one wants to be involved in a crash - but it happens when people don't follow the basic rules.
"This National Road Safety Week we want to see all drivers commit to never using their phone behind the wheel, never speeding, and never driving while tired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
National Road Safety Week runs 15-22 May. Take the pledge at https://roadsafetyweek.com.au/
