A coastal village charmer

This home is a real charmer "with a modern twist that welcomes you to come inside and sit awhile," said agent Nola Debney.
Before you venture in though, you'll see that it is "nestled in a secret garden that shall surprise you in spring with its hidden delights, still leaving space for your own ideas with the garden," Nola explained.
You'll also notice that this address is located in a brilliant spot near the beach and the Batehaven village shops.
"A small front porch provides the perfect spot for a morning cuppa and listening to the birds; a place where you can all enjoy the sunrise as the day begins.
"Inside you have a neat kitchen that even enjoys a view to the ocean. Windows are deep, large and help fill the home with loads of natural light in every room.
"The casual dining and living area is just the right size to enjoy on your own or for entertaining your guests. Timber floors and the open plan design are very appealing and provide many options for use.
"Two large bedrooms are spacious, comfortable and both feature built-in-robes."
A family bathroom, laundry and separate toilet offer convenience, and from there it's just "down a few stairs to another family room, or an extra bedroom depending on your requirements. It's a real bonus to the home.
"Outside is a large two-car garage, with plenty of room for the extra stuff in your world.
"Fully fenced, and the recent Colorbond cladding of the home, is the perfect combination for you - especially on a neat 468 square metre block - to just enjoy," Nola concludes.
