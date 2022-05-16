Do you have a solution to the Congo Road North closure?

Residents are encouraged to submit any solutions through emailing mayor@esc.nsw.gov.au with the subject: Congo Road North Solutions. Submissions are already open, and close Sunday June 5.

Council staff and experts will review proposed solutions and discuss at a community workshop.

Potential solutions and the council's response to each will be discussed at a community workshop open to residents, those who submitted solutions and local media.

Residents who submitted solutions have the opportunity to provide feedback in response to information from council at the community workshop.

A report to council will be prepared outlining viable options for the council to decide upon.