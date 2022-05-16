Do you have a solution to the Congo Road North closure?

Mayor Mat Hatcher is inviting residents to submit potential solutions to the closure of Congo Road North for the council to consider.
Eurobodalla Shire Councillors voted on May 10 to delay taking action regarding Congo Road for three months, committing to carrying out community consultation during this time.
Now Cr Hatcher said submissions were open.
"Speakers at the Council Public Forum on 10 May 2022 told us they had solutions," Cr Hatcher said in a public Facebook post announcing the process.
"Our aim is to establish a set of viable options developed with the community and, necessarily, with the landowner, that Council can then evaluate, and finally vote on."
Below is the process as outlined by Cr Hatcher:
Cr Hatcher said the the date for the workshop and the subsequent timeline for events thereafter was dependent upon the amount of submissions received.
"I encourage community members to share their solutions and work with us to explore the options available," he said.
