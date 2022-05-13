Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Oceanwatch NSW Oyster Conference is coming to Batemans Bay

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 13 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oyster farmer James Wheeler from Merimbula Photograph: Australias Oyster Coast

Oyster farmers from across NSW will converge on Batemans Bay next week for the 2022 NSW Oyster Conference.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.