Oyster farmers from across NSW will converge on Batemans Bay next week for the 2022 NSW Oyster Conference.
The event will be the first oyster industry conference in three years after the bi-annual event was postponed in 2021 due to COVID.
Oceanwatch program manager Laura Stoltenberg said the conference was a great opportunity for farmers to meet other farmers in the industry and share their skills and learning.
"The oyster industry is scattered across NSW and every estuary is very unique," Ms Stoltenberg said.
"This conference is a good way for farmers to learn from each other in one place."
Oyster farmers have had three challenging years after fires, repeated floods, the pandemic and an oyster disease.
"The oyster industry has had a tough run and this conference will be a great way to come together," Ms Stoltenberg said.
More than 250 tickets have already been sold for the conference, and Ms Stoltenberg said nearly all oyster growers from across the state would make the effort to attend.
The conference alternates between being held on the northern and southern NSW coast, but Ms Stoltenberg was excited to be able to host the event in Batemans Bay.
"Batemans Bay is a really important oyster growing region so it is great to have the conference on the Clyde River," Ms Stoltenberg said.
The conference will cover topics such as biosecurity, oyster reef restoration, future carbon neutrality and carbon accounting, oyster marketing and technological innovations in the industry.
It also provides an opportunity for more than 30 industry suppliers, normally scattered up and down the coastline, to exhibit the latest technology and design innovations at the trade show.
The conference runs from May 18 to 20 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
More information is available at www.nswoysters.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
