Secure a very rare offering

Live in your dream beachside home, smell the ocean air and soak up the spectacular beach views from this incredible two storey full brick beachside home. This is your chance to own an absolute beachfront property which is a once in a lifetime opportunity that is not to be missed.
Designed to enjoy the coastal lifestyle with direct access from your back door to the beautiful sands of Long Beach. Take advantage of watching dolphins, whales, sailing yachts and a clear view of the tollgates from the ease of your back yard.
The combined upstairs living, dining and kitchen encapsulates the expansive uninterrupted view of the beach and flows to the beachfront balcony. There is also a second living room downstairs with adjoining patio, and another balcony upstairs.
There are four bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes and one with direct access to the beach. The main bathroom upstairs is recently renovated and there's a second bathroom downstairs, both with separate toilets. An additional storage room and separate lock-up storage is also downstairs.
Designed with low maintenance in mind, the lawns and gardens are not a worry. Enjoy the privacy of your own fully enclosed, spacious courtyard.
For vehicles there is a double lock-up brick garage, a double enclosed extra tall carport with remote garage doors, and an additional single carport for all the extras.
With nothing to do but sit back and relax, this home is perfectly positioned with stunning beachfront views, surrounded by other quality homes and located five minutes from Batemans Bay.
