22 Sandy Place, Long Beach

By House of the Week
May 10 2022 - 10:30pm
Secure a very rare offering

4 BED | 2 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 22 Sandy Place, Long Beach
  • Auction: On site 1pm May 14
  • Agency: Batemans Bay First National
  • Contact: Rebecca Shepheard 0413 580 309
  • Inspect: 12.30pm Saturday May 14

Live in your dream beachside home, smell the ocean air and soak up the spectacular beach views from this incredible two storey full brick beachside home. This is your chance to own an absolute beachfront property which is a once in a lifetime opportunity that is not to be missed.

