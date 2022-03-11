'Significant' delays expected after Kings Highway 'fails' east of Braidwood

news, local-news,

The Kings Highway has "failed" east of Braidwood, causing "significant" delays for traffic between Canberra and the South Coast. Queanbeyan-Palerang Council reported the incident just after 12.30pm on Friday, March 11. "Following recent rain, a section of the Kings Highway between Tudor Valley Road and Northangera Road, approximately 10-15kms east of Braidwood, has failed," a Queanbeyan-Palerang Council spokesperson said. "Emergency road repairs are underway to make the area safe. The construction site is under stop/slow traffic control. "Drivers heading to the south coast for the Canberra Day long weekend should expect significant delays as the queue of traffic at the site is already very long, and expected to get longer. "Delays should also be expected for the return trip after the long weekend. "We ask all drivers to allow additional travel time, be patient, and drive to the conditions."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/42fee7be-a111-4a0a-9fbc-b8fb1e8f6172.jpg/r0_164_520_458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg