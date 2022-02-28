Wet weather can't keep the crowds away as Moruya has its colour 'fun'

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

More than 300 people braved the wet weather and powder paint for the Youth Against Domestic Violence Colour Run in Moruya on Saturday, February 26. The event was the first time the Colour Run had been in the Eurobodalla Shire since 2019, and had already suffered a false start in November last year due to COVID. Assistant Manager for the Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service, and one of the event's organisers, Sam Monck, said the weather almost played havoc on Saturday event. "There was still a chance it wouldn't go ahead right up until 7am, but we decided to just run with it," she said. "We're really happy with the turnout given the conditions. We'd sold about 320 tickets, and there was an additional 60 volunteers there on the day. "It looks to be about $4000 in profit which will all be donated to the Eurobodalla Domestic Violence Committee. "A massive thank you to all our volunteers and the local businesses who donated prizes." The Colour Run was also heavily driven by young people this year in response to an early intervention program called Love Bites which is taken into local schools. "The history of the colour run stems from our local high school students partaking in the Love Bites program," a spokesperson for the event said. READ ALSO "Love Bites is a healthy relationship program teaching young people about relationship violence, consent and our local support services. "The program allows the students to have a safe space to have challenging conversations around respect and healthy relationships, and when relationships may start to cross the line into abuse. "Often these are not subjects the students have had an opportunity to discuss. The program allows the students to challenge their own beliefs." "Part of the Love Bites program sees the students create a message against violence, and those messages were displayed on the T-Shirts people wore on the day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/fc314749-d828-43ba-960f-ae522cf90abb.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg