Horrible weather, horrible golf, great success: BayPost at the Charity Golf Day

The distinct 'thwack' of a driver sending a golf ball flying down the fairway. It lands within striking distance of the green. This golf-thing is so beautiful, so effortless. And then the group in front of us move on, and now it is the BayPost team's time to tee-off. We are at the Tuross Head Marine Rescue Charity Golf Fundraiser at Moruya golf course on February 25. Against all forecasts, the rain has thus far held off and the sky is one blur of creamy-grey foreshadowing. This golf-thing looks so simple, I think, as I place the ball on the tee, step back, limber up the shoulders and swing. READ MORE: Batemans Bay's new mural celebrating Indigenous story-telling Except this time there is no distinct thwack, I mainly air-swing and the ball peters off to the right, narrowly avoiding the water hazard on the neighbouring hole. The rest of the team laughs. The event was ambrose style golf, where four members in a team each hit a ball after which the best-positioned ball is chosen and all four members hit their ball from the new position. For golf-rookies like myself, it means a golf charity event can be a lot of fun, despite a severe lack of ability. Three holes in, the much-anticipated rain arrives and does not leave. For the remainder of the course, in conditions no golfer would willingly begin teeing off in and with many unplanned water obstacles, a full course of golfers kept playing, and having a great time. WATCH: Terrifying footage from what is set to be the worst flood on record Tuross Head Marine Rescue PR officer Ilze Svarcs drove around the course on a golf buggy. "Everyone was laughing and joking and thankful to be a part of the event," she said. "The rain didn't matter. Everyone was so happy." More than 130 people attended the fundraising event in the evening at the golf club. Tuross Head Marine Rescue raised $13,500 to be spent servicing their four vehicles, on fuel and on training. "To keep a unit running costs a huge amount of money," Ms Svarcs said. "We are just so thankful for the community's support, and touched by so many businesses donating to the cause. "We couldn't have raised this much without their support. READ MORE: Without people, no one gets rescued: Marine Rescue Unit Commander Alan Blessington "We are also thankful for the local politicians who showed their support for the event." BayPost may not have taken out the main golfing awards - in fact, more time was spent searching for balls among the trees and playing on neighbouring fairways - however we can attest to the great event. Not for the quality of golf we played, but for the fun we had.

