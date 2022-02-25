Business chamber confident despite raft of local businesses on the market

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Several Batemans Bay businesses could see fresh ownership in the coming months with no less than 15 currently on the market. However, Batemans Bay Business Chamber president David Maclachlan said business in the area is starting to look up after a tough two years with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the businesses for sale in the region include the site of the service station in Tomakin, Sportspower Batemans Bay, the Batemans Bay Hotel near Club Catalina, the Batehaven Newsagency, and the Surfside Store and Bottlemart. Mr Maclachlan said business could be "cyclical" with purchases and sales. "I don't think it's purely coincidental, but I wouldn't say this is a seasonal thing either," he said. "There's a whole number of factors, there's COVID, the fact things are opening up again, and some people have just had enough. "We've all been affected by it, and we're all going to have different reactions, but I don't think there's anything untoward going on here." READ ALSO Mr Maclachlan, who owns a hotel on Clyde Street in Batemans Bay, said things were looking up for businesses in the area. "Our occupancy is the highest it's ever been, which is great, and there's really good demand in town and revenue to be had from that," he said. "I think one of the biggest issues is people are finding it hard to get employees - if some shops have closed up or reduced hours due to staff shortages, you can pretty safely assume people have also sold businesses due to those difficulties. "Everyone is always looking for opportunities, and there are a lot of tree/seachange people getting sick of the cities. "I remember a big amount of businesses on the market about five years ago, people were saying it was the end of the Bay, but we're starting to see less empty shops again. "The shopping centre has full tenancy for the first time, there's only a few places available on North Street, and you really can't get anything in the Industrial area. "I think there are good times ahead."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/bb8651eb-cc46-4f78-a41f-ab2977248279.jpg/r1_57_612_402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg