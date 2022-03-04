The developments and plans in your area on public exhibition

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Development is always a hot issue in the Eurobodalla Shire, but many don't know the plans for their local area. So, with that in mind, the Bay Post will bring you all the developments currently on public exhibition with council, and a brief summary of what is being applied for. All developments are sorted below by the date submissions on the applications close - submissions on any of the following DAs can be made on the Eurobodalla Shire Council's DA tracker. Development applications dealing with private residences have not been included on this list unless they would create a dual occupancy, involve a block of units or apartments, or would add another storey to the house. The list will be updated once a week. Axiom Spatial Pty Ltd has applied to subdivide a block of land on Wagtail Crescent, Batehaven. If approved, the existing 1114sqm block would be split into two blocks of 558sqm and 556sqm respectively. R&W Consulting has applied to change the boundaries of two blocks of land on Moruya Street, Moruya. If approved, the changes would have no impact on outside sites, and would alter the garden areas of each lot.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/90f41420-60ca-4022-940e-4c28fcbfef6e.PNG/r0_113_1067_716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg