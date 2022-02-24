Moruya Mardi Gras celebrating the town's key role in Sydney Harbour Bridge

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

90 years ago, granite mined at the Moruya Quarry was transported to Sydney by steamer and crafted into two pylons that now frame Sydney's iconic coat-hanger. Moruya has a strong connection with the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and with the bridge turning 90 in 2022, Moruya is throwing a big birthday celebration. Moruya Business Chamber is winding back the clock to the 1960's, 70's and 80's, when Moruya held the famous Moruya Mardi Gras. These festivals were colorful street parades complete with marching bands, street floats, clowns and crowds. READ MORE: Man fined after filming sex act with partner without her consent Moruya Celebrates Sydney Harbour Bridge 90 Years event coordinator Gary Traynor said Moruya would put on a show to remember on Saturday March 19 - exactly 90 years to the day since Sydney Harbour Bridge opened. He said the event would be the biggest party thrown in Moruya in decades. The event will include a daytime street parade, live music, lights, fireworks, a local seaplane, skydivers, games and activities for kids, a vintage car show and a dramatic re-enactment of the events on the original bridge opening in 1932. The Moruya Business Chamber hopes the event will bring a smile to many and create life-long memories, especially after a tough two years. "Our businesses have suffered and restrictions have caused both psychological and emotional distress," Mr Traynor said. "The volunteer organisers strongly believe this event will be the much-needed boost the Eurobodalla needs." WATCH: Australian man wakes to shelling in Ukraine as Russia declares war Mr Traynor said the event would recognise and celebrate the history of the town. He reflected that, sadly, this year's festival would likely be the last major bridge anniversary involving people with a living memory of the 1932 opening. However, he said Moruya pride was still strong, and that residents had been contributing memories of past events to aid in the planning of this year's celebration. "The Eurobodalla will be putting it all out there, from the machinery which powered rural Australia at the turn of the century, to vintage motor vehicles impeccably restored and presented, as well as bands and floats," he said. "A wide range of community groups and local businesses will all be on show in the biggest street parade in rural NSW since the 1980s." READ MORE: The Broulee Dolphins young guns showcased their skills at GIO Stadium on Sunday The parade will commence in Church Street at the intersection with Vulcan Street, Moruya at 11.45am and continue eastwards along Church Street, past the post office, to finish at Riverside Park. Mr Traynor expects the parade will have enough participating floats to last more than 30 minutes. Event Schedule (subject to change)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/8d07e4f1-7225-4c4d-8622-bccaa50e77e1.jpg/r5_83_1954_1184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg