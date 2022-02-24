newsletters, editors-pick-list,

February 20 was a huge day for the Broulee Dolphins Under 10s as they got to kick off under the bright lights of a big leagues stadium. The squad of youngsters played at the GIO stadium during halftime of the of the Brumbies vs Western Force match. READ MORE: There was excited smiles all round, and the young guns took advantage of every second they had on the field. The competition was fierce despite it being a friendly match and the kids showcased their skills as they played together as a solid unit passing the ball around and making sure everyone had a go. The Broulee Dolphins season is kicking into gear next week with training for the junior sides starting on Tuesday. The Under 10s couldn't have asked for a better way to kick-start their season and they are all very excited to take the field in the upcoming 2022 season. The Broulee Dolphins 2022 season registration is still open so if you'd like to get involved you can head over to their Facebook site to find out more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/d9b7d096-d7c1-4b83-8887-6545342943a5.jpg/r1_99_1943_1196_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg