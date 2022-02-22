news, local-news, batemans bay seahawks, afl, things to do, local sport, eurobodalla, sign up

AFL season is coming up fast. The Batemans Bay Seahawks are looking to kick-start their side, with sign-on now open for all three senior teams. This year the Seahawks will field men's and women's teams in the AFL Canberra competition, starting in April. Men's teams will play in the third and fourth division, and a women's side in the second division. Club secretary Jaimie Petterwood said the Seahawks invite all keen AFL players to sign up. "Everybody is welcome... the more, the merrier," she said. Junior teams are running across seven age groups, including three mixed teams, two all-girls teams, and two all-boys teams. The junior Seahawks have already begun their pre-season with an early training session, though players are still welcome to join before April. Sign-on will be done online this year, now that the club has transitioned to the PlayHQ system. Mrs Petterwood said players can find sign-on instructions on the club's Facebook page, or visit www.playhq.com and follow the prompts. For more information, contact the Batemans Bay Seahawks: bbayseahawks@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/a7a72c7c-f3dc-4976-ac05-ff5afecb3037.jpg/r0_10_1165_668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg