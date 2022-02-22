sport, local-sport,

Batemans Bay junior representative basketball sides had a productive round 1 of the Barrengarry Conference. After two years of disruption as a result of COVID-19, the young ballers of the Bay area enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to hit the hardwood again. The Under-14's boys saw a nail-biting win over Moss Vale with the team barely scraping by with a scrappy three point victory. Raff Dyason led the charge dropping an array of three's in the bout against Moss Vale to help lead the team to victory. In the Under-16 boys, Alexander Makey helped the Bay to a decisive win over Kiama with an impressive stat line of 20 points. The Bay will look to secure some solid wins against lower ranked teams next round after taking on the two top teams last week. The teams will continue to look for success as they head into the future rounds. The Barrengarry 2022 competition will continue to roll on with round two being played Sunday February 27 (U12s and U14s) and March 6 (U16s and U18s) at Berkeley, Kiama and the Snakepit in Wollongong.

