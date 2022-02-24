sport, local-sport,

The Broulee Dolphins Rugby season is right around the corner and the young athletes couldn't be more excited. Training for the junior sides will start next Tuesday and everything will kick off from there. There are six junior teams in total, with three boys and three girls' sides set to play in the ACT Junior Rugby competition READ MORE: The Dolphins will have under 10s and under 12s mixed, under 15s boys, under 18s boys and then under 14s, 16s and 18s girls. "We are hoping for some really strong sides this year, the girls' teams are particularly coming along," Club Secretary, Michelle Katuke said The club has only had girls' teams for the past two years but have seen the sport take off in recent times. "We've gone from one team to now being able to enter three full teams. That area has exploded which is fabulous," Ms Katuke said. The two youngest teams are just beginning their rugby journey and the senior sides have been with the program the whole way through since juniors. "It's lovely to watch them progress through. It's a real family environment," Ms Katuke said. The club is still trying to get numbers for their senior team and anyone interested in joining can find all necessary contact info on their Facebook page. The club has a gala day coming up for the seniors on March 12 and then will host a whole club gala day on March 26 where all teams will play.

