Millions of dollars are earmarked for the Wagonga Scenic Drive at Narooma, in a bid to fire-proof and flood-proof bridges on the route. In the latest development of the large scale project, Eurobodalla Shire Council has awarded the tender for installation of five replacement bridges. The tender was endorsed by council at this week's ordinary meeting, and the Bay Post understands final preparations between parties are happening now. READ MORE: Under the contract, Grumleys, Cobra, Clarksons, Cowdroys, and Punkalla Creek Bridges will be replaced with stronger, more disaster-resilient structures. This package of works is part of a broader bridge replacement project in the Eurobodalla, clocking in at just over $8 million. Last year council received $7,116,900 in state government funding, under the Fixing Country Bridges Program, to do just that. Eurobodalla Shire has kicked in an additional $1 million from its budget. In total, eight bridges across the shire will be replaced using this specific funding. Along with the five Narooma bridges, this includes: Construction tenders for the remaining three bridges will be advertised mid-year. This latest project is, in fact, the tail end of Eurobodalla Shire Council's bridge replacement mission. Since the Black Summer bushfires, Council set out to replace 23 bridges by late 2023. To date,15 structures are already complete. Reports to council outline the need to replace ageing timber structures around the shire, which may not hold up during future fires and floods. Bushfire safety is a chief concern in all cases; the reports note the timber bridges were severely damaged in the 2019-20 bushfires. They also mention further damage caused by the 2020 floods. It is expected the new concrete and steel bridges will have a 100-year lifespan be far more disaster-resilient, and be capable of bearing heavier loads - namely machinery for bushfire and natural disaster response. Wagonga Scenic Drive is the target of even more major roadworks this year. In addition to the Fixing Country Bridges money, Council has accepted funds to seal part of the road near Punkalla Creek. The sealing is half of a two-part project, which also includes culvert works on Runnyford Rd, Nelligen. $85,600 was awarded to Council for this project under the NSW Government's Local Land Services Program.

