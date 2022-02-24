Eurobodalla Hospital meet and greet for local residents

news, local-news,

NSW Health is holding a 'meet and greet' for local residents living adjacent to the planned level four Eurobodalla hospital. Residents of Caswell street, Maunsell street, Albert street or Keightly street in Moruya are invited to an event to meet the project team behind the new hospital. The event will take place at the corner of Maunsell street and Albert street on Thursday, February 24 from 5 to 6pm. The meeting provides an opportunity for residents to ask questions and provide feedback on the project. Concerned residents on Facebook shared their main worries as being the location of the helipad and emergency vehicle access to the new facility. The meeting will be postponed in the event of rain. Want to share your concerns? Email editor.baypost@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/50a9f8ff-1662-4402-a50d-7a4cb8c1d2bb.jpg/r29_0_857_468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg