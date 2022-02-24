Get creative: Saturday sessions are back at the Bas

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Saturday Sessions at the Bas are back by popular demand, inspiring Eurobodalla locals to get creative and try new experiences. On the second Saturday of every month, artists from around the Eurobodalla will be running three-hour workshops at the Basil Sellers Exhibitions Centre, Moruya teaching different art mediums and styles. Eurobodalla Council's creative arts development coordinator Indi Carmichael said participants did not need any prior experience and could take home something tangible they had created. "We were keen to provide a series of workshops where participants could immerse themselves in a fun and hands-on class, while learning artistic techniques," Ms Carmichael said. READ MORE: "We're thrilled this program was so popular last year with almost every Saturday Session selling out. The feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive and their creations were magnificent. "It's also great to see the Djinima and Bunjala rooms at the Bas being used as the purpose-built creative spaces they were designed to be. It's all about creating this hub of vibrancy and creativity for the community." Bookings are beginning to flow in for this year's workshops, which include: The workshops kick off March 12, 12:30 to 3:30pm with a Kokedama workshop by Annette Boyd. More information is available on the Bas website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/df28b32e-3286-4cec-9662-aa4ccae5c80e.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg