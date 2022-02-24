Have a plan for your pet if you get sick

news, local-news,

Who looks after your pet if you suddenly become sick? That is the question RSPCA volunteer branch Eurobodalla are asking residents to consider. Branch president Louise Webb said there had been many recent incidents where the group were contacted by police or hospital staff and asked to care for the pet of a patient who has had an accident or been rushed to hospital. "We have had to make arrangements to get access to the house - and ensure we have permission to do that - just to look after the animal," she said. She said when accidents occur, it can be unclear how long an owner might be in hospital. They have had instances where owners are in and out of hospital many times for months on end. The RSPCA has had to repeatedly access houses and find temporary homes for pets. Ms Webb said it could happen to anyone, and therefore encouraged everyone to have a plan. READ MORE: "Think about what might happen if an ambulance came and took you away - what would happen to your pet?" she said. "Try to make the best arrangements you can in advance." Ms Webb had two suggestions for how people could best prepare for such a situation. "Talk to your neighbours, friends and family, and try to establish who might care for your animals in an emergency," she said. Once a plan is decided, leave the contact details of your neighbour or friend in a prominent place in your home, along with details of your pets, a list of any medication they are on, and where to find that medication. Secondly, owners can prepare by ensuring their pet's vaccinations are up to date. "Vaccination important because boarding kennels will not take animals if they don't have up-to-date vaccinations," Ms Webb said. In some situations, boarding houses may be the only option if there is no one else to care for the animal. If a pet isn't vaccinated, or the vaccinations are out of date, it adds more difficulty to the situation.

