What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Colour Run Fitness and fun for a cause Immerse yourself in the colours of the rainbow and support the 2022 Youth Against Domestic Violence Colour Run. Enjoy an exciting day filled with laughter and colour as you dance, run, walk or stroll around the five kilometre track. Be at the starting line for 9.30am, this Saturday February 26. Book your ticket here. Fishing Competition Casting off this weekend The Narooma Flathead Challenge is here, pitting teams of enthusiastic anglers against each other in a full weekend of friendly competition. Fishing teams will be out from 7am on February 26 and 27. Read all about it at Reel It In. Writing Workshop With journalist Kathryn McCarthy Learn the ins and outs of creative writing with award-winning journalist Kathryn McCarthy at Batemans Bay and Moruya Libraries. During the workshop Kathryn will share tips and tricks from her own experiences of writing poetry, short stories, novels, memoirs and creative non-fiction. Whether you're a seasoned author or have just started writing, Kathryn is sure to inspire. Join her in either Batemans Bay (February 26) or Moruya (March 5), from 10am to 2pm For more, visit Eurobodalla Libraries. Rotary Markets Stop, shop, and connect Looking to get out and about on Sunday? Narooma Rotary Markets are just the ticket! Enjoy all of the beloved market fare while supporting your local service club. Find all the stalls at the former visitor information centre this Saturday, February 27, from 8.30am to 1pm. Looking to hold a stall? Get in touch with Narooma Rotary Club: www.naroomarotary.org.au/markets Brekkie for Tradies Networking over bacon and eggs If you're part of the 888 construction and trade businesses operating across the Eurobodalla, then you're already invited to this catch-up. Join council at The Industrial Café (Cranbrook Rd) for a free brekky and chat about the shire's exciting projects and developments taking place. It's happening on Tuesday, March 1, from 7am to 9am. Jazz Music 30 years of The catholics The catholics have been making music together for thirty years and are celebrating with a huge regional tour, kicking off at Moruya Golf Club. Be surprised and delighted by the unique sound of the jazz septet on Thursday, March 3, starting 6pm. Book your tickets online. Artist Talks My life through paintings Catch Irene Harmsworth's latest exhibition before it closes, and hear from the artist herself at Batemans Bay Library. Harmsworth will be talking about her latest exhibition My life through paintings. Hear from Hemsworth on Friday, March 4, from 5.45pm Shakespeare in the Garden March 5-6 Essential Theatre is back with their 20th anniversary season of Shakespeare in the Garden. As You Like It brings all of Shakespeare's best ideas together in one masterful play of love, betrayal, mischief, and foolery, and features some of the most iconic and memorable Shakespearean lines ever spoken. Check it out on March 5 and 6, starting 6.30pm at Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden. Clean up Australia Day Pick a spot in Eurobodalla Clean Up Australia Day is fun, easy and everyone can get involved. Join in and help clean up Eurobodalla's streets, beaches, parks and waterways. Individual and local groups can organise a clean up site or volunteer to join an existing site. Any location in the shire could be registered as a site for Clean Up Australia Day. Muck in for your community on Sunday, March 6. Coming Up Tech Training for Seniors Seniors can come along to this free session to develop and improve their basic technology skills. In 'Introduction to iPhones and iPads' participants will learn the basics of operating iPhones and iPads including how to use the touchscreen, change settings, use apps, wi-fi and more. Participants should bring their own iPhone or iPad. Monday, March 7, 10.30 am to 12.30pm. For more, visit Eurobodalla Libraries. Coming Up International Women's Day Eurobodalla is marking the momentous day all over the Shire, with talks from inspirational local women, networking opportunities, and markets. Our region's own Professor Miriam Baltuck - scientist, former NASA leader, and first female director of the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex - will deliver a keynote speech on her 'stellar' career. International Women's Day is Tuesday, March 8. For the full rundown, visit Eurobodalla Events.

