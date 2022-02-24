newsletters, editors-pick-list, eurobodalla shire council, feedback, budget, community plan, balancing act

What should our community look like in 20 years? Eurobodalla Shire Council envisions an inclusive, sustainable and resilient community, and a thriving local economy. It's big-picture stuff, all outlined in the Draft Eurobodalla Community Strategic Plan, which is now out for public exhibition. READ MORE: Council is seeking public feedback on the draft plan, and also the next stage of the community plan process - the delivery program. That delivery program will outline the specific projects and actions Council will take to achieve the community's vision. On the Our Eurobodalla website, community members can tell Council how ratepayers' money should be spent through an interactive online budgeting tool. Essentially, it's a small scale version of the Council budget. Starting with a hypothetical $1000, participants can indicate which Council services they value by assigning more or less dollars from their mini budget. Trend data from the tool will be presented to Councillors and used to review council services. The long-term community strategic plan is described as an 'aspirational, living document'. It is reviewed in each new term of council, and significant public consultation goes into the plan. According to council, the intention is to ensure their work aligns with community needs and expectations. Council's corporate analyst Amber Pollard said new themes emerged through the process; inclusive, sustainable, resilient and collaborative. "The vision and five goals in the draft were based on these themes, as well as the other elements of community life that our residents value - such as the natural environment, outdoor lifestyles, welcoming and supportive people, vibrant places, and being connected and engaged," she said. "We encourage Eurobodalla citizens to provide their feedback on the draft and consider whether it describes where they want to be, how we should get there, who can help achieve the vision and how our success should be tracked." To participate in the Balancing Act budgeting exercise head to www.oureurobodalla.esc.nsw.gov.au Balancing Act is open to residents until March 9. To view the draft Community Strategic Plan Our Eurobodalla 2042, head to www.esc.nsw.gov.au/publicexhibition and provide your feedback before Tuesday, March 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/8eaf0d21-d4fa-4c03-9053-152b3e86f58a.jpg/r0_608_1584_1503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg