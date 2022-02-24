Batemans Bay Evening View Club is back to meetings

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Batemans Bay Evening View Club had an enjoyable meeting on February 9. It was the first face-to-face meeting for the year and the group is looking forward to more meetings, fundraising events and interesting guest speakers. The meeting was held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club and 26 women enjoyed a delicious meal. They discussed plans for the year including the dates of some fundraising events READ MORE: New Member, Pam Jenkins was presented with her badge by vice-president Loretta Thornton. Meanwhile five members - June Brooks, Loretta Thornton, Doreen Fulton, Stephanie Gill, Helen Bell and Annette Hazell celebrated their birthdays in January and February and received a chocolate from vice-president Loretta. The monthly meetings are held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. The next meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club will be held on Wednesday March 9 from 6pm for 6.30pm start at a cost of $25.00. This will be the Annual General Meeting. Visitors and guests are always welcome to come and join everyone and enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life and listening to a great guest speaker. For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Jenny on 0429 726 630. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women and supports the Smith Family and the Learning for Life Program and helping young Australians in need to get the most out of their education. The club was established in 1997 for women interested in meeting regularly with other women from all walks of life, providing them with an outlet to help others, as well as establishing lasting friendships and contributing to the community. We will be celebrating 60 years of VIEW in Australia in May with a function at the Soldiers Club.

