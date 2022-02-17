History made as three Eurobodalla rowers help conquer the Bass Strait

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Three surf club members in the Eurobodalla Shire were part of history earlier this month as a 12-man crew became the first to cross the Bass Strait in a surfboat. Rob Pollock of Broulee and Moruya Surf Clubs, Brendan Constable of Narooma, and Rod Patmore of Narooma joined nine other crew members on the historic voyage in January. Constable and Pollock were co sweeps, with the remaining 10 crew members swapping in and out during the 360km trip. The voyage began in Port Albert, Victoria, and island hopped from Hogan Island to Dean Island, Killiecrankie Flinders Island to Trousers Point Flinders Island, and Clarke Island to the Little Mussle Roe Beach in Tasmania. "Ninety per cent of the time winds were either across the crew or a head wind," Pollock said. "During leg five the crew spent more than nine hours battling a 22-knot southerly, it was a tremendous effort with so much wind during the entire journey. "Currents were one of the biggest issues, and on our first leg the crew were stopped and pushed towards a surf break and rocks off Hogan Island - this caused some hard rowing, and our support vessel couldn't help us as they were battling the strong tidal current as well." The crew also had to deal with venomous snakes and ants during their stops on the islands, particularly at Killiecrankie. READ MORE "Our support vessel skipper Wynne Hobson is a legendary old sea dog of the Bass Strait," Pollock said. "His partner Carol ably assisted him and drove the Catamaran while he attended to tenders and navigation the old fashioned way. "Our deck hand was Bec Neilson who was an IRB driver from Woodside SLSC in Victoria - she had great skill and worked hard on the boat each day." The voyage helped raise funds for the charity 'Clown Doctors' - so far the crew has raised more than $125,000, $25,000 more than their original target. "We'd like to thank the many hundreds of our local Eurobodalla people who donated and sent messages of support," Pollock said. "One anonymous lady in Moruya donated $10,000. "The surfboat we used was purchased by the rowers and was refurbished before we left NSW. The boat and oars were donated to the Port Sorell Surf Club on the North Coast of Tasmania. "The 12 men who undertook this adventure showed great Australian spirit and resolve, and plenty of grit and hard work. "This was truly inspirational."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/56ed2249-3254-4d6e-8b4e-8ebb1a9a81de.JPG/r2_90_958_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg