'It's a win for the community': Bushfire grants helping bring our history to life

"The museum is the place where our stories live," Clyde River & Batemans Bay Historical Society Inc president Ewan Morrison said. "You don't just look at the past, but you look into the future." And the future of the historical society and museum is bright after being awarded $31,442 as part of the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program. Mr Morrison said the money combined with grants received by the Commonwealth Bank two years ago to aid in the construction of a new $100,000 workshop at the museum in Museum Place, Batemans Bay. "We are constantly building things, restoring things, making things," Mr Morrison said. "We need to have a facility where people are able to do that sort of thing." The Batemans Bay Lapidary Club have also been using the facilities at the museum after their previous home at Mogo's goldrush colony burnt down in the fires. This new workshop also provides space for the Lapidary club to do their work. READ MORE: Malua Bay fire: Man treated for smoke inhalation after morning incident The Bushfire Recovery funds will be specifically used to upgrade the fire fighting capabilities at the property, allowing a specially designed system to be designed and installed. The funds will also be used to upgrade the security system to cover the museum grounds, and to construct fences around the museum's property. It is a big win for the entirely volunteer-run organisation. who have aspirations for future workshops to deal with textiles. Previous grants have been used by the organisation to increase accessibility to the museum's buildings - including the courthouse building dating back to 1905. Mr Morrison said being awarded the grant was a win for the whole community. READ MORE: 'This is a disaster': Queanbeyan Whites president Grant Jones reveals what it's like to drop a crowd catch at Manuka Oval "Having a place where the stories are told adds to community pride," he said. "People have a stronger sense of belonging and understanding when they connect to stories." "The history of our region ventures back more than 20,000 years. There is a lot to tell out community about."

