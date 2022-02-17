newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital this morning in a stable condition after a minor house fire in Malua Bay. Emergency services were called to a house on Moorong Crescent, Malua Bay, just before 7.30am on Thursday, February 17, to reports of a fire on the premises. A NSW Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the occupant of the house, a man in his 60s, was evacuated by the RFS. READ ALSO "It was a smouldering fire confined to some wiring underneath the house," the spokesperson said. "There was no structural damage to the house - the power was turned off, and the fire was contained." The spokesperson said it was a good reminder that a "working smoke alarm saves people's lives". A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said the man was treated for smoke inhalation on site before being transported to Batemans Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/c880e576-14b1-4a52-85bb-dcc2374fd1f5.jpg/r0_72_197_183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg