newsletters, editors-pick-list, valentino guseli, dalmeny, narooma, snowboarding, winter olympics

The Eurobodalla's immense pride for young Olympian Valentino Guseli is more than palpable, it's infectious. Enthusiastic residents from Dalmeny, Narooma, and beyond turned out to celebrate the teen snowboarding sensation, who has just returned from the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Guseli finished sixth in the snowboard halfpipe final on Friday, up against some of the sport's biggest stars. The 16-year-old was also the only finals competitor to execute all three runs without fault. READ MORE: Locals descended on Narooma Golf Club on Wednesday (February 16) where the Narooma Business Chamber held a civic reception for the young athlete. Guseli had only arrived back in Australia on Monday night, after five months away. Olympic training took him to Europe and America before the main event in China. He said the swell of support from home, and the reception, had been mind-boggling. "It's overwhelming, but I'm so happy to come home and have this much support," he said. "It was a really good feeling to see everyone who came out and took time out of their day to celebrate something I'm pretty proud of. "I just want to say to everyone who hears this: thank you for the support, and I love you all." In Dalmeny and Narooma, the community is still rallying behind 16-year-old Guseli for his Olympic journey. Fans of all ages wear locally made supporter t-shirts, complete with custom artwork; raucous viewing parties are recounted with gusto; and banners celebrating Guseli's immense achievement festoon community spaces. One of those banners, produced by the Narooma Business Chamber, was gifted to Guseli at his celebration. Business Chamber president Dr Jenny Munro said Guseli's success has lifted up the wider community. "[Watching Valentino's journey] has been incredible, because the past few years have been tough," she said. "It was just fantastic to be able to celebrate with this young man who really had everybody's spirits just riding on his back." After a whirlwind Olympic experience, Guseli said he was keen to settle back in to home life and catch up with his loved ones. At the top of his to-do list? Go for a surf. "Getting some waves was a very nice feeling after so long out of the water," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/d9d7c926-d8fa-42d0-99b3-5dc0d58ee4b9.JPG/r12_0_5095_2872_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg