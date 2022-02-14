South coast rugby is back

news, local-news,

It's time to dust off the footy studs because training for the 2022 south coast rugby union season has started. The Eurobodalla has three clubs: Bermagui Cobargo Sharks, Broulee Dolphins and Batemans Bay Boars. All three clubs have commenced training and are welcoming any new players, from all skill levels. For the 2022 season, all clubs will have the opportunity to play in either the re-launched South Coast Rugby competition or the existing South Coast Monaro Rugby competition. Batemans Bay Boars have announced they intend to enter a team in both competitions should enough players register. The Dolphins train Thursday nights at Captain Oldrey Park, Broulee. The Boars train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Hanging Rock Oval, Batemans Bay. The Boars have a senior men's team and, for the first time in several years, a women's team. Full details about club registration and training are available on the clubs' Facebook pages.

