Novavax available on the South Coast from next week

The new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in southeast NSW. The Department of Health has selected 14 general practices to administer the vaccine from February 21, and an additional 14 from February 28. The new vaccine will be available in Merimbula, Tura Beach, Bermagui, Narooma, Batemans Bay, Ulladulla, Vincentia, and Nowra on the South Coast. Dr Julie Blaze, general practitioner at Bulli Medical Practice, said Novovax was the fourth COVID-19 vaccine available in Australia after it received approval from the TGA and ATAGI for use in adults. "Novavax is a protein-based vaccine so is suitable for those who may have had contrary indications or reactions to other vaccines, along with pregnant and breastfeeding women and those who have had COVID-19," she said. "We also hope that it will encourage some people who may have been vaccine hesitant or looking for additional options, to get the jab." Novavax is a two-dose course, with a minimum of three weeks between the first and second doses. Novavax is not currently recommended for use as a booster vaccine. "While we do have relatively high vaccination rates across our region with many LGAs now reaching beyond 95%, we would encourage more people to take up the opportunity to have their third dose which can now be administered three months after your second vaccine," Dr Blaze said. "You need to get a third dose to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations. "If you're aged 16 or older, have recovered from COVID-19 and it has been three months since your second dose you should get a third dose. There is no need to delay getting your third dose if you're no longer unwell. A third dose will increase your protection against the virus and can help prevent hospitalisation and severe disease." Dr Blaze also emphasised the importance of maintaining hygiene practices, physical distancing and testing for COVID-19 throughout 2022. "We need to remain vigilant about preventing the spread of the virus," she said. "If you're experiencing even mild symptoms, make sure you get tested early using a rapid antigen test or at a local testing centre."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/872c05c0-a7f5-45b4-ab73-41737cc214ef.jpg/r3_29_1099_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg