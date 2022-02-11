newsletters, editors-pick-list,

COVID restrictions and the unseasonal wet weather in 2021, saw the Batemans Bay Bushwalkers miss out on some of their planned walks for last year. But the Bay Bushwalkers are hoping that will not be so for 2022. They are planning a full itinerary of walks this year, with the first quarter of walks to start on February 17, and the program already on its way to members. "This quarter offers a smorgasbord of weekly walks with various grades of difficulty - easy to hard, to cater for all" Batemans Bay Bushwalkers Inc publicity officer, Peter Thompson. READ MORE: "There are some old favourites in there and some new and exciting walks as well. We will be using bush and coastal trails throughout the Eurobodalla and venturing further afield, with some great walks planned near Milton and Conjola". The BBBW has been part of the Batemans Bay community for more than 36 years and publishes four walk programs a year, with two walks a week of varying grades. Visitors are welcome to join their walks. Some highlights for the upcoming quarter include the Mount Bushwalker Track, north of Milton; a walk the club last did in 2018. National Parks upgraded the track after the bushfires with new duckboards and viewing platforms. It is an easy walk, through some rugged bushland, rewarding walkers with spectacular views across the Budawangs to the Castle, Byangee Walls and the Shrouded Gods. For the intrepid there will a side trek down Gaolhouse Pass into rainforest. The club is also heading back to an old favourite - the track to the summit of Didthul (Pigeon House Mountain). The track was badly damaged during the bushfires and was closed for several months while National Parks realigned and rebuilt sections of the climb. "It is great to have it back on the program - it can be a tough climb, but the views at the end are worth it", Peter said. The club will also be doing many walks closer to home, with a variety of walks in the Murramarang NP. This is familiar territory for the Bay Bushwalkers. They know all the trails, as well as the unknown ones, to see the best of the beaches, rock platforms, cliffs, lakes, and forests of Murramarang National Park. They have even joined together several of the trails into one walk, aptly called the 'Murramarang Experience', to showcase the outstanding features of the southern section of the park. For more information about becoming a member of the Batemans Bay Bushwalkers, or to just come along as a visitor on one of their walks, see the BBBW website for all the information -- http://baybushwalkers.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/ed4e0779-c0b0-44f3-9669-104fdc70e641.JPG/r10_213_3991_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg