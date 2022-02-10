newsletters, editors-pick-list, blaze aid, fence, rebuild, eurobodalla, grant

Fencing is an intensive job at the best of times. As for rebuilding after natural disaster? Well, that's a challenge no one should face alone, and volunteer group BlazeAid is here to help Eurobodalla landholders. BlazeAid is planning its third trip to the region since the Black Summer bushfires - this time to clear and rebuild fences destroyed by both the fires, and recent flooding in the region. READ MORE: Bushfire and flood-affected landowners yet to restore fencing on their properties can register their interest with BlazeAid, to receive a helping hand from volunteers. The charity is working with Eurobodalla Shire Council to send bodies where they are needed. If there's enough need for help, BlazeAid will soon arrive in the region, Eurobodalla Shire Council community recovery officer Linda Wilton said. "We know there are residents who may need a helping hand to clear, repair or build fencing following the floods in December 2021, but we also want to hear from rural or lifestyle block landowners who are yet to repair their fencing since the fires," she said. "If there are enough eligible property owners in need we may be able to negotiate a BlazeAid return." To register your interest, contact Linda Wilton: 0436 299 482 or Linda.Wilton@esc.nsw.gov.au. Expressions of interest are due by Sunday, February 20. Those who are already rebuilding fences, but haven't disposed of the scrap material, can get it collected free of charge through Eurobodalla Shire Council's FenceCycle program. Funded by the Environment Protection Authority, the program covers the cost of collection and recycling for metal components of typical rural fencing; it does not include urban fencing. To register for FenceCycle, or for more information, contact council's waste services team: 02 4474 1343.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/69714951-f26a-484c-a382-800927ef3a74_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1565_3024_3274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg