newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Last week's guest speaker at Narooma's Prostate Support Group proved quite a drawcard, attracting about 10 people. Specialist Men's Health physiotherapist Jamie Boulding from Canberra said, "with 1 in 6 men being diagnosed with Prostate Cancer before the age of 85, there's real need for wider education and awareness of the potential effects and treatment options". "Men's Health physiotherapists have extensive training, knowledge and experience to help men improve their treatment outcomes from Prostate Cancer and improve the quality of their lives," he said. READ MORE: Narooma Rotary president Andrew Lawson said it was really heartening to see how people opened up about their issues, including some quite sensitive ones. "I think the group is really starting to get some traction," he said. The new Prostate Cancer Support Group was launched in December. It is a Narooma Rotary initiative to support people from Batemans Bay to Eden and is affiliated with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Braveheart Healthcare (Lighthouse Surgery and Bermagui Medical Centre) has aligned with the new Support Group. The Group meets on the first Tuesday each month 6.30-8.30pm at Narooma Men's Shed (41A Barker Parade, Narooma). The next meeting is Tuesday, March 1 at 6.30pm with guest speaker therapist Sarah Lambert of Cobargo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/4b2423bc-2e11-4c9c-a5b3-e9eec62e2938.jpg/r8_176_3296_2034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg