'Bringing Bali to Batemans Bay': $30 million eco-tourism resort coming to Batemans Bay

The company responsible for "The Sapphire of Eden" has acquired 10,300 square metres of land for their newest project: "The Sapphire Batemans". Core Asset Development Pty Ltd (CAD) acquired the land in North Batemans Bay and intends to construct a residential and eco-tourism resort. An official CAD announcement estimated the project would cost $30 million. However CAD development manager John Palasty said the building would cost $40 million. "It will be more than $30 million," he said. "We are bringing Bali to Batemans Bay." The land is at 2A Myamba Parade, Surfside, with direct access onto Surfside and Cullendulla beaches. The site has a two storey zoning limit. CAD have development approval to create a five star eco-tourism resort. The plan includes 22 apartments and townhouses and a glamping operation as well as bars, restaurants, an Aboriginal education centre, a conference and wedding centre and a 65 room hotel. CAD managing director Mark Toma was excited about the announcement and the possibilities. READ MORE: Greens want weekend by-election to be last for 'Bega' "We are very excited about the unique opportunity to put Batemans Bay on the five-star tourism map with a top quality hotel, function centre and luxury accommodation," he said. "We are especially keen to create a glamping operation as the position is perfect for couples and families to enjoy a pristine, private setting on two beaches with boardwalks and nature trails in the area." Mr Palasty said the Batemans Bay site was selected because it was "extremely unique". "We don't think there is another property like this on the south coast," he said. Mr Palasty said a key feature of the resort was the utilisation of combined services within the complex. The complex will service the tourism industry as well as local adjourning residents. "You will be able to order lobster at midnight, even though you are in privately owned apartment," he said. Mr Palasty said the project would create more than 100 jobs during the construction phase, and 60 full time jobs once the resort opened. READ MORE: Fate of bill unclear after all-nighter at parliament Apartments on the complex will be selling for between $1.3 and $1.8 million. When discussing the "eco" within the name, Mr Palasty said the resort would be an eco-tourism hub, specifically with the Aboriginal learning centre. There is also a kayak launch area. Each of the 17 eco-lodges will have a plunge pool. Mr Palasty said CAD invested back into the communities they build in. "We spend a lot of money in the community through sponsorships," he said. "When we develop in an area, we consult very closely with our neighbours and community." He said the sale was great news for the Batemans Bay area and would increase the destination's popularity, as their Eden project did. READ MORE: Gerry Harvey sets Narooma real estate record buying Black Bream Point "We made Eden busy," he said. The announcement comes as CAD commence the first stages of the $100 million, four-tower "The Sapphire of Eden" complex in Eden. CAD are also responsible for the refurbishment of Eden's Australasia Hotel, and have purchased the Centretown Hotel as a location to house the staff manning the resort. "Both our projects will give the south coast a much needed private-sector shot in the arm, generating jobs and economic growth to the area through tourism," Mr Toma said. Construction of "The Sapphire Batemans" is expected to commence in the middle of this year and will take 12 months to complete.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/bb8a70e4-8da0-432d-870a-c9c7b52ca355.JPG/r13_149_5156_3055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg