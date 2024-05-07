12 Dawn Parade, Kianga

This breathtaking two-story coastal retreat has been meticulously designed to capture panoramic ocean and mountain views.
"It's nestled between Gulaga and Barunguba, otherwise known as Montague Island, with stunning views of both," said John Murray, real estate agent.
Overlooking Carters Beach, and the vast expanse of the ocean beyond, the home invites you to embrace the beauty of nature from every angle.
Step inside to discover a haven of elegance on the upper level, where polished wooden floors gleam beneath expansive windows, bathing the open-plan living space in natural light.
The heart of the home, a fully renovated kitchen, boasts solid stone benches, a 900mm Smeg oven, and ample storage.
Entertain guests in the adjoining dining area while soaking in ocean views, or retreat to the back entertaining balcony for vistas of Gulaga Mountain and Carters Beach.
The main suite offers uninterrupted ocean views and enjoys a brand-new bathroom with luxurious amenities.
Downstairs you will find three bedrooms, a versatile family space, and a renovated laundry.
Outside, a new merbau deck complements the circular driveway and spacious garage, ensuring convenience and security.
