Final days of pastel magic on display in Batemans Bay

Pastel Magic of the South Coast is an exhibition currently on show at the Batemans Bay surf lifesaving club until Sunday, April 28.
Presented by The Pastel Society, the group has been in operation since 1994 with an ongoing vision to create a vigorous community of pastel artists on the South Coast.
This year the bi-annual exhibition was judged by Catherine Hamilton from Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, who was generous with her feedback.
Organiser and society president, Nina Poulton said they were very lucky to secure Catherine as a judge.
"She is an amazing artist - her portraiture is to die-for," she said.
"Catherine recently taught a mixed media workshop for us, and we asked to stay on and judge the competition."
Members of the Pastel Society entered pastel works in the four different categories of landscape, seascape, flora/still Life and fauna/people.
From the body of work on show the top three winners were selected for each division and awarded prizes supplied by generous sponsors.
There were also prizes for the three Best in Show winners.
The major sponsors included Rob Bindon-Howell & Associates who sponsored a memorial prize, Amanda's of Mogo, Surf Beach Pharmacy, Betta Batemans Bay, Club Catalina and My Agent Team.
A viewers choice prize is still up for grabs, and visitors are invited to select and vote on their favourite, with the winning artist to be awarded a prize at the end of the exhibition.
Entry is by gold coin donation which assists the surf club with its ongoing rescue efforts. All residents & visitors are welcome.
The Pastel Society provides ongoing education, introducing pastels to a wider audience with its various beginners workshops.
The exhibition is being held at the Batemans Bay Surf Lifesaving Club, George Bass Drive, Malua Bay and is open daily 10am until 4pm until 28th April.
For more information about The Pastel Society visit their website at www.southcoastpastelsociety.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.