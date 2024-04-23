Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Final days of pastel magic on display in Batemans Bay

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 24 2024 - 8:56am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pastel Magic of the South Coast is an exhibition currently on show at the Batemans Bay surf lifesaving club until Sunday, April 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.