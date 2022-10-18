Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club members pay tribute to life member Tony Vella

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated October 18 2022 - 10:10am, first published 4:30am
Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club members pay tribute to life member Tony Vella at Malua Bay. Photo supplied.

Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club president Tracey Innes said there was a Tony Vella-sized hole in the club, when surf lifesaving returned this season.

