Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club president Tracey Innes said there was a Tony Vella-sized hole in the club, when surf lifesaving returned this season.
Mr Vella, who was a member of the Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club over thirty years, died from sudden cardiac arrest earlier this year.
Ms Innes said having to start this year's season without her friend by her side was "daunting".
"With Tony, I always knew I had a backup," she said.
"That's probably been the hardest thing."
For thirty years, every summer, Mr Vella spent about 200 hours patrolling local beaches.
Ms Innes said his legacy was in his leadership.
"Tony was just always there. If there was a drama, you could ring him," she said.
"It's hard without him."
Mr Vella was an accomplished sportsman and also a much-loved member of the wider Batemans Bay community, according to his friend Tony Xuereb.
"Tony chose to surround himself with good people, who were out to do good things for the community, and he was a leader amongst those people," Mr Xuereb said.
Ms Innes said her friend embodied the term 'life member'.
"We came up together," she said.
"We used to split all of the training and Tony was always there to do whatever you needed, so losing him has had a really big impact."
In recent years Mr Vella was the professional coordinator of all lifesaving out of the Batemans Bay SLSC.
"He would coordinate all of the lifeguards, put them through their gold medallions, and coordinate all of the beaches," Ms Innes said.
For twenty years Ms Innes and her husband Neil spent Christmas morning on patrol with Mr Vella.
"People used to pat us on the back for being selfless but we would jealously guard it because we loved to do it," she said.
Mr Xuereb said his friend was motivated to help the community in whatever way he was able.
"He would always offer his time, but he would do it in a sarcastic and gruff sort of way," Mr Xuereb said.
"He'd make it seem as though helping you was a chore for him."
Ms Innes said Mr Vella's death was an unexpected blow. However, the memorial gave club members the opportunity to farewell their friend, and pay tribute to him.
"It was a great turnout," she said.
"There was lots of local faces and people on the beach. We had the helicopter stop in, and a jet ski and boat came across from Broulee [SLSC].
"It was great," Ms Innes said.
Mr Vella would have found humour in the passing of a big wave just as his ashes were being scattered, said Ms Innes.
"This wave came through and I laughed thinking of Tony sending a tsunami at us and saying 'I got you bastards'.
"He would have found that absolutely hilarious," she said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
