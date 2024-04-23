Cheers, jeers and uproar at hospital public meeting

A few hundred community members attended Batemans Bay Soldiers Club Monday, April 22, expecting to see a petition presented to Dr Michael Holland.
The member for Bega was to be presented with close to 18,000 signatures, in support of keeping open the emergency department at Batemans Bay hospital to present to NSW Parliament.
However in a shock turnaround, event organiser and committee member of the Don't Close Batemans Bay Hospital Emergency Department, Peter Ryan, called upon NSW opposition leader Mark Speakman, who was in the audience, to accept the petition instead.
Just as Dr Holland was expected to be invited onto the stage to accept the petition, Mr Ryan invited Mr Speakman to join him.
In what was a clear shock to Dr Holland, who stood up and faced the then rowdy audience, Mr Speakman took to the stage to a mix of cheers and jeers.
Further uproar followed as Ms Phillips, Dr Holland and a number of community members exited the meeting.
Mr Ryan then presented Mr Speakman a case with a red cross emblazoned on it containing the petition.
Dr Holland had addressed the audience, saying as the elected representative of the Bega Electorate, he acknowledged their concerns and would present the petition to the NSW Parliament.
But on the subject of retaining the emergency department at Batemans Bay hospital believed this would stretch resources and potentially jeopardise the level 4 status of the proposed Eurobodalla regional hospital.
"There is no point in closing a level 2 hospital and a level 3 hospital and opening another level 3 hospital," he said.
"This is what will happen by keeping Batemans Bay emergency department and Moruya emergency department open.
"Our community needs a health system that provides definitive care at one site."
Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips also addressed the audience. She stated it was important to give the perspective from the Federal Government point of view, and to also, as the federal member, to listen.
"I have had, and have, only one clear agenda for health in the Batemans Bay and Moruya region, and that is to improve access to health services for people," she said.
Met by heckling from sections of the audience Ms Phillips pressed on, citing cases of community members who she said were forced to travel outside the area for treatment.
"That is why, I unequivocally, have backed and continue to back, one level 4 hospital for the Eurobodalla, that will provide a higher level of service and allow more local people to be treated close to home," she said.
CEO of Southern NSW Local Health District, Margaret Bennett was invited to speak, but had declined stating she had recently met with the community.
Mr Speakman later commented that the needs of the community were very clear.
"There's a need for an Emergency Department in such a large population centre," he said.
"It will, if the government has its way, be the largest regional centre in NSW without an emergency department and that's exacerbated by the fact that the population could quadruple in the holiday period.
"So it would be quite extraordinary to say 'go a minimum half an hour down the road to an emergency department in Moruya."
When asked if he was concerned about community members walking out of the meeting, Mr Ryan said he was disappointed.
"I'm not concerned about the people walking out, I'm disappointed in them walking out.
"A lot of those people are elected members and public servants that are paid by the general taxpayer in the town and I think they should represent us no matter what their opinion is, that's what they are elected for," he said.
Fiona Phillips commented after the meeting that it came as a "shock" when the petition was not presented to Dr Holland.
"I think it's really disappointing the way that was carried out," she said.
"The general tone of the meeting.... I think it's one thing to disagree, but for some of that behaviour that occurred, by some participants in that meeting, it was just clearly unacceptable."
Ms Phillips went on to say that she was disappointed that Mr Ryan, as convener of the meeting did not moderate it but allowed the behaviour to continue.
"And then in the end to actually present that petition not to the local member, that actually was going to take it to parliament - I think it's disgraceful."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.