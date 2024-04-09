Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Petition to save Bay emergency department gets more than 17,000 signatures

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 9 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 12:00pm
A community forum to stop the closure of the Batemans Bay Hospital emergency department at the Soldiers Club in November, 2023. Picture by Megan McClelland
A community forum to stop the closure of the Batemans Bay Hospital emergency department at the Soldiers Club in November, 2023. Picture by Megan McClelland

A petition with more than 17,000 signatures to stop the closure of the emergency department at Batemans Bay Hospital will be presented to NSW parliament in the coming weeks.

