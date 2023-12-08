Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our Future

Keeping Batemans Bay Hospital open would 'threaten' new hospital, says Bega MP

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated December 8 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:18pm
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland (pictured with NSW Premier Chris Minns) says the Batemans Bay Hospital, including its emergency department, will close when the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital opens. Picture by Megan McClelland
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland has confirmed the Batemans Bay Hospital will close once the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital is built. He says the closure has been planned "from the first day".

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

