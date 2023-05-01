Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Multiplex appointed contractor for Eurobodalla Hospital build

Updated May 1 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:58pm
NSW Health has appointed a contractor for the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.

