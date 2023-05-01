NSW Health has appointed a contractor for the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
Following a tender process, NSW Health has engaged Multiplex to work on the detailed design for the redevelopment of the $260 million health precinct.
Bega MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Health Dr Michael Holland said the appointment was an important development in the progress of the new hospital.
"This is an important milestone for the hospital project and local community who will soon have access to a brand-new hospital, as well as expanded health services including intensive care, paediatric services and increased access to chemotherapy and renal services," Dr Holland said.
"Having the Contractor on board early allows the builder to work collaboratively with the project team, bringing their knowledge and expertise of healthcare infrastructure planning and construction to the hospital's planning and design.
"Multiplex will consult widely with local clinicians, staff, patients, and the community to ensure the new regional hospital is delivered to a world-class standard."
The Eurobodalla Regional Hospital includes:
Early works for the hospital are underway with construction due for completion in 2025.
