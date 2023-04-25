Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Don't miss John Susman, Martin Bosley at Narooma Oyster Festival

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 9:25am
Australia's leading seafood authority John Susman will be MC of the 2023 Narooma Oyster Festival's shucking competition. Picture by David Rogers Photography
Two of the headline guests and oyster buffs at Narooma Oyster Festival share what they look for when judging oysters, their most memorable oyster experience and what makes Narooma Oyster Festival so special for them.

