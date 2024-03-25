Snowboard prodigy Valentino Guseli's medal haul continues in Switzerland

Dalmeny's teen snowboard prodigy Valentino Guseli has snatched back-to-back Crystal Globes after winning bronze in the final event of the season.
It was his first slopestyle podium of the season.
His bronze medal performance snatched the overall park and pipe Crystal Globe in a dramatic final day of the season in Silvaplana, Switzerland on Saturday, March 23.
The overall park and pipe Crystal Globe includes results from halfpipe, big air and slopestyle.
Heading into the final day of competition for the season, Valentino needed to finish well ahead of Japanese rider Ryoma Kimata who had a significant lead in the standings, to defend the historic title he won last year as a 17-year-old.
In qualifying, Mr Kimata had his worst performance of the season finishing in 50th, with Valentino advancing to the final in first place.
It meant he needed to finish in fourth place or better to snatch the Crystal Globe.
In the best of two fun final, Valentino had two consistent runs, opening with a score of 77.31.
He then improved in the second run, receiving a score of 83.77 points from the judges.
It gave him the bronze medal and enough points to secure back-to-back overall Crystal Globes.
Ahead of Mr Guseli on the podium were Canadian Liam Brearley on 88.10 points and Taiga Hasegawa of Japan with a best score of 88.52 points.
Valentino's parents watched both the qualifier on Thursday, March 21, and the final live.
His mother Kristen said it was nerve-wracking to watch, particularly on Thursday.
"In the qualifier he had this terrible crash on the quarter-pipe.
"It isn't pretty when you have to watch that stuff and you know it is live,"
Unlike the finals the commentary is very rushed in the qualifier as there are so many entrants so they had no idea if he had been hurt.
"So he had this crash on his first run and an hour later did his second run which put him in first place," Kristen said.
Valentino now has nine career World Cup medals competing in the three park and pipe disciplines of halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air, and three Crystal Globes.
"I am super stoked with the way today went.
"In my second run I landed one of the best runs of my life" the 18-year-old from Dalmeny said.
"Got on the podium and got the globe, which was my main goal, and from my side I don't think today could have gone much better, I am super proud of my performance.
"To win the overall, which means to be the most consistent out of all three freestyle disciplines, I am honoured to have won it for the second year in a row," Valentino said.
"This season has been an interesting one, there has been lots of ups and downs, but I definitely feel like I have learned a lot this year, and I am super happy with where my snowboarding is right now."
Silvaplana and nearby St Moritz will host the 2024 Snowboard and Freestyle World Championships, with the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games now less than two years away.
Kristen said while it was the final International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) competition of the season, Valentino will be going on to another competition and then do some training camps.
He will likely return home in May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.