Through the lens: plane casts shadow in the sky

Sunset watching recently provided a little extra spectator value for one Denham Beach resident.
Lorna Gray said she was sitting at the front of her house taking in the "amazing sky" as the sun set when she saw something a little unusual.
Lorna said the shadowy sight became more clear when she took a closer look at a photograph she had taken of the evening sky.
"When I looked at it, I noticed the shadow of the plane above the plane and just a bit ahead of it," she said.
"There must have been thin cloud in what looked like blue sky above the plane and the setting sun cast the shadow."
However the sight may not be as unusual as first thought. Apparently an aircraft flying at a high altitude can cast a shadow on clouds below, creating the impression of a shadow in the sky.
