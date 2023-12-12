Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
34 Wildlife Drive, Tathra

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
December 13 2023 - 8:30am
34 Wildlife Drive, Tathra
2 Bed | 2 Bath | 1 Car

  • 34 Wildlife Drive, Tathra
  • $1,175,000
  • Agency: Tathra Beach Real Estate
  • Contact: Natalie Scott 0419 417 807
  • Inspect: By appointment

Wake up to ocean and bush reserve views, and enjoy the serenity of coastal living just moments away from the sandy shores.

