34 Wildlife Drive, Tathra

Wake up to ocean and bush reserve views, and enjoy the serenity of coastal living just moments away from the sandy shores.
"The north aspect allows for an abundance of natural light and, with beautiful overhead windows, inside it's always sunny and bright," said Natalie Scott, real estate agent.
"It's got a really nice, warm, and welcoming feel to it, and enjoys lovely views from its elevated position."
With two spacious bedrooms, one on each level, and an open-concept living, dining, kitchen area, including two separate living spaces, this home offers the perfect blend of style and comfort.
Sit out on the generous north-facing deck and take in views of the coastline, or enjoy the best of both worlds and admire the leafy bush reserve.
"The garden is extraordinary," Ms Scott said.
Landscaped, lush, and fully fenced, it is complete with native plants, and raised vegetable beds on a wicking system. Plus, the charming garden shed is a pleasant and private space to relax or tinker away.
"It's within walking distance to the beach, and everything else - cafes, a bowling club, shops, you name it," Ms Scott said.
Whether you're looking for a weekend getaway or a permanent retreat, this coastal gem promises a tranquil escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.