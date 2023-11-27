Being there when a baby is born or when a loved one dies and life-changing decisions have to be made can have a lasting impact.
That's according to a group of Eurobodalla residents advocating for the inclusion of low cost carers accommodation at the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
"You can leave the horror of waiting and people crying and be there in a few minutes notice," a group spokesperson said.
"You could work in your own quiet room, or relax in a comfortable lounge. Or cook a meal and share the burden with family or friends. Reminisce."
That was the message put forward at the first AGM of the Carers Accommodation Eurobodalla Regional Hospital (CAERH) on Thursday, November 16.
The group is aiming to raise between $800,000 and $1 million to build eight units on land provided by NSW Health.
Government grants would help to subsidise the cost to build each unit, which would include bedrooms with ensuits, a community kitchen, laundry and lounge.
Eurobodalla councillor Rob Pollock opened the AGM with an overview of the committee's first year.
"Thank you for your involvement and work. It's never easy getting something off the ground," Cr Pollock said.
"Walking in today and seeing the vehicle that Col Jay has brought is really the first concrete step."
Those gathered head that the group previously visited the Bega Carers Accommodation, which Cr Pollock said helped them "crystalise" plans for the Eurobodalla.
"This is a long haul," Cr Pollock said.
"From the constructive meeting with Dr Holland to the issue of workers accommodation to be on the sight ... it's just delightful to be working with this group'."
At the same meeting the group appointed its official office bearers and committee, including Louise McFadden of NSW Health.
Cr Pollock and John Nadar were appointed president and vice president, Leslie Crompton was appointed treasurer, followed by Steve Young as secretary, Peter Smith as public officer, and three ordinary members - Steph Carter, Col Jay and Shirley Cornish.
