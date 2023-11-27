Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Katungul has offices in Batemans Bay, Narooma and Bega

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:19pm
Katunugul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is inviting young South Coast Aboriginal people who were impacted by the Black Summer bushfires to apply for a lawn maintenance program. File picture
Katungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is offering part-time employment opportunities for Aboriginal youth.

