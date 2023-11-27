Katungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services is offering part-time employment opportunities for Aboriginal youth.
The lawn maintenance program is open to 10 to 15 South Coast Aboriginal people.
The program is for those aged 18 to 24 who were impacted by the Black Summer bushfires and are now experiencing mental health, social and emotional barriers that prevent them from engaging in mainstream employment or training.
The aim of the project is to engage, support, supervise and mentor participants through personal development workshops.
The workshops will focus on social and emotional and physical health and well-being.
Participants will learn about time and financial management and receive culturally safe accredited training.
It will lead into paid casual/part-time employment mowing lawns and maintaining gardens at Katungul offices.
Katungul has branches at Batemans Bay, Narooma and Bega.
Short-term wages for participants targeting two days per week, five hours each day for 16 weeks.
For more information contact Walter Stewart of Narooma branch on 0490 393 021.
